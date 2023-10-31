HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.48.

Several research firms have weighed in on HRT. StockNews.com began coverage on HireRight in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of HireRight in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on HireRight from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on HireRight in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of HireRight in the third quarter valued at $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of HireRight by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in HireRight by 727.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HireRight stock opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. HireRight has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $14.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 million, a PE ratio of -37.16 and a beta of 0.17.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $192.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.86 million.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

