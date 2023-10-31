HIVE Digital Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Trading Down 5.1%

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.87 and last traded at C$3.89. 85,957 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 423,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.10.

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Down 3.2 %

The stock has a market cap of C$339.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.01.

HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

