Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.69.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Hologic from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $65.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hologic will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Hologic by 1.3% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 15,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Hologic by 16.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 123.7% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 8,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 7.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

