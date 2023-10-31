Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Position Increased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 291,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,751 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 0.5% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $60,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Honeywell International by 99,910.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,326,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,089,467,000 after buying an additional 855,220 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after buying an additional 241,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,617,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,405,781,000 after buying an additional 270,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,445,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,422,977,000 after acquiring an additional 275,879 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $180.55. 230,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,778,798. The stock has a market cap of $119.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.08 and a 200-day moving average of $193.63.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.07.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

