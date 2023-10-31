Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.6% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HON. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.07.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.50. The company had a trading volume of 300,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,292. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $118.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.63. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.05%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

