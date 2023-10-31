Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.50. 300,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,779,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.08 and its 200-day moving average is $193.63. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.07.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

