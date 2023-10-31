Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Short Interest Up 7.9% in October

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the September 30th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.66, for a total transaction of $100,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 100.0% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $81.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HLI stock opened at $99.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.77. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $83.92 and a 1 year high of $110.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 56.56%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

