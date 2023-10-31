H&R Block (HRB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.13) per share for the quarter. H&R Block has set its FY24 guidance at $4.10-4.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at $4.10-$4.30 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.17. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 263.99%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect H&R Block to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

H&R Block Price Performance

NYSE:HRB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.87. 231,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,564. H&R Block has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $44.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.26 and a 200 day moving average of $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.60.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.85%.

HRB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,465,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 812,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,861,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,465,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,861,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $316,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,028.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of H&R Block

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in H&R Block by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after buying an additional 1,933,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,073,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,044,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,139,000 after buying an additional 1,002,316 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in H&R Block by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after buying an additional 961,159 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,035,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,164,000 after buying an additional 602,289 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

