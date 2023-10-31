Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $84.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $100.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HUBG. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Hub Group from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on Hub Group from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark upped their target price on Hub Group from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hub Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hub Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.86.

HUBG stock opened at $70.04 on Friday. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $104.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.20.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Hub Group’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,042,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $663,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Hub Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

