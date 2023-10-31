Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Gap Down to $283.33

Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $283.33, but opened at $265.20. Hubbell shares last traded at $258.26, with a volume of 270,919 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $308.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 37.24%.

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total value of $1,267,428.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,555,945.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total transaction of $1,267,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,555,945.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $720,689.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Hubbell by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

