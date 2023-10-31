Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.00-15.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21. The company issued revenue guidance of +8% yr/yr to ~$5.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.37 billion. Hubbell also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $15.00-$15.25 EPS.

Hubbell Stock Performance

HUBB traded down $27.44 on Tuesday, reaching $255.89. The stock had a trading volume of 500,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,265. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $308.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.97. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $219.77 and a 12-month high of $340.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 37.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Hubbell from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $265.17.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $720,689.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $720,689.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total transaction of $1,267,428.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,773 shares in the company, valued at $16,555,945.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 87.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Hubbell by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Hubbell by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 137.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

