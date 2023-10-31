Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.00-15.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.21. The company issued revenue guidance of +8% yr/yr to ~$5.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.37 billion. Hubbell also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $15.00-$15.25 EPS.

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBB opened at $283.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $308.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $219.77 and a fifty-two week high of $340.06.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 37.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $265.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBB

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $720,689.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $720,689.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total transaction of $1,267,428.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,555,945.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 8,975.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

(Get Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.