HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Down 4.9%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.21 and last traded at $19.24. Approximately 14,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 157,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.23.

HCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 50,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 28,749 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 9.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 14,689 shares during the last quarter. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

