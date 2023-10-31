IFP Advisors Inc Buys 75,534 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 374.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,534 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.55. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $40.87.

