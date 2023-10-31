IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 3,430.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,778 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $716,880,000. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,031,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,440,000 after acquiring an additional 704,410 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,265,000 after acquiring an additional 200,042 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,887,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,023,000 after acquiring an additional 823,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 150.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,745,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,073 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $56.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.38. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.138 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.