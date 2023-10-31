IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,009 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $172.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

