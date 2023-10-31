IFP Advisors Inc Sells 14,214 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,565 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 14,214 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 121,265.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Comcast by 90,788.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $360,204,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.57.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday. Macquarie upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

