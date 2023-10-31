IFP Advisors Inc Sells 8,126 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,126 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.16% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 152.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $41.38 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.28.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.0096 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.