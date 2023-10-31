IFP Advisors Inc Sells 8,885 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,885 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $273,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,154,000 after buying an additional 14,739 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $717,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 111.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Price Performance

ONEQ stock opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $56.73. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day moving average of $52.43.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th.



Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

