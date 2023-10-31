IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,875 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 7,088 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.0% in the second quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.9% in the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 2,771 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.20.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,572 shares of company stock worth $39,160,789. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $410.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.09 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.18. The company has a market capitalization of $179.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

