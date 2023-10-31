ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Down to $3.08

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.08, but opened at $2.96. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 2,304,733 shares.

ImmunityBio Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in ImmunityBio by 2,136.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 8.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

