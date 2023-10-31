ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Down to $3.08

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.08, but opened at $2.96. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 2,304,733 shares.
ImmunityBio Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33.
ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ImmunityBio Company Profile
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.
Further Reading
