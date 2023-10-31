Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $331.13

Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 331.13 ($4.03) and last traded at GBX 333.50 ($4.06), with a volume of 342825 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 334.50 ($4.07).

Impax Environmental Markets Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 371.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 395.22. The company has a market capitalization of £958.48 million, a P/E ratio of 1,393.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Impax Environmental Markets Company Profile

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

