Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $50.27

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.27 and last traded at $51.40, with a volume of 430311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. StockNews.com lowered Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.81 and a 200 day moving average of $63.08.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $954.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.18 million. Incyte had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 9.25%. On average, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Incyte by 0.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Incyte by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Incyte by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

