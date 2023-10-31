Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.61

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.61 and last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 470823 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 206.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 12.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 23,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 15,492 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 65,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,514,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,285,000 after buying an additional 24,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

