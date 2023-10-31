Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $19.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average of $16.35.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 206.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Featured Articles

