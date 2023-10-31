Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 1,760.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,608,000 after purchasing an additional 107,110 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ingredion stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.58. 41,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,035. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.92. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $87.39 and a twelve month high of $113.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.47.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INGR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

In related news, SVP David Eric Seip acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.50 per share, with a total value of $295,500.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,447.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

