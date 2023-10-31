Ingredion (INGR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Ingredion to post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. Ingredion has set its FY23 guidance at $8.80-9.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $8.80-$9.40 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ingredion to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INGR stock opened at $93.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.44 and a 200 day moving average of $103.47. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $87.39 and a twelve month high of $113.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.41%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INGR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

In related news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.50 per share, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,447.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 5.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 38,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Ingredion by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 134,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,245,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 125.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

