Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.31

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.31 and last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 5989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

Several equities analysts have commented on INBX shares. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Inhibrx from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.69.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 28,749.25% and a negative return on equity of 5,168.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Inhibrx news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking acquired 511,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,899,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,899,982.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBX. State Street Corp increased its stake in Inhibrx by 282.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,986 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 385.3% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,524,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,720 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the first quarter valued at $23,180,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the second quarter valued at $10,749,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Inhibrx by 817.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 326,919 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

