InnovAge (INNV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. InnovAge has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 12.93% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $176.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.03 million. On average, analysts expect InnovAge to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ INNV traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,823. InnovAge has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of InnovAge from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

