Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Shares Gap Up to $96.49

Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $96.49, but opened at $103.78. Insperity shares last traded at $108.34, with a volume of 101,992 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Insperity Stock Up 13.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 180.77% and a net margin of 2.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In related news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $147,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,457.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $147,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,457.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 18,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total transaction of $1,920,203.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,593,917.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Insperity by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,119,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Insperity by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

