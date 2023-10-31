Intapp (INTA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Intapp to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $94.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.14 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. Intapp’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Intapp to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INTA stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.14. 18,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,258. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day moving average is $38.86. Intapp has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $50.46.

In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 3,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $138,722.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 690,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,095,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 3,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $138,722.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 690,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,095,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $30,738.09. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,207.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,216 shares of company stock valued at $6,349,958. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Intapp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Intapp by 100.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Intapp by 7.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Intapp by 19.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Intapp by 26.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTA. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Intapp in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

