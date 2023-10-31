Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.83.

ITGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Integer from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Integer from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Integer from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

In related news, Director Donald J. Spence sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $535,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,051.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Integer by 7.7% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 58,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Integer by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Integer by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 18,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Integer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Integer by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,489 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

ITGR opened at $80.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Integer has a 12-month low of $60.76 and a 12-month high of $96.17.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $404.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.70 million. Integer had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Integer will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

