Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stake Reduced by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,853 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $21,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth about $917,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 64,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,348,000 after buying an additional 8,083 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at $131,995,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $56,325.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at $326,825.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,202 shares of company stock worth $10,756,352 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.58.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.25. The company had a trading volume of 118,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,853. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.26 and a 52 week high of $118.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.24 and its 200 day moving average is $111.40. The company has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

