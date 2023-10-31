InterDigital (IDCC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect InterDigital to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. InterDigital has set its Q3 guidance at $0.60-0.70 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at $1.10-$1.20 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $101.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.22 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 30.22%. On average, analysts expect InterDigital to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

InterDigital Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IDCC opened at $75.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.01. InterDigital has a fifty-two week low of $43.92 and a fifty-two week high of $98.69.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.85%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDCC. William Blair began coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $52,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 58,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,673,338.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total transaction of $30,401.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $52,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 58,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,673,338.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,214 shares of company stock worth $347,454. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of InterDigital

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in InterDigital by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 44.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,729 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 21,169 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in InterDigital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

