International Seaways (INSW) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect International Seaways to post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.42. International Seaways had a return on equity of 42.76% and a net margin of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.66 million. On average, analysts expect International Seaways to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

International Seaways Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of International Seaways stock traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $49.10. 83,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,651. International Seaways has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $53.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.03 and a 200 day moving average of $40.93.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INSW. StockNews.com cut International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BTIG Research increased their price target on International Seaways from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Seaways from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Insider Activity at International Seaways

In other International Seaways news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $43,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,191,881.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other International Seaways news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,492. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $43,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,244 shares in the company, valued at $6,191,881.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,468,755. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INSW. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in International Seaways by 17.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Seaways by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,280,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,180,000 after buying an additional 16,434 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in International Seaways by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,162,000 after buying an additional 136,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Seaways by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,511,000 after buying an additional 64,562 shares in the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

