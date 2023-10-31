Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Lessened by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 131.6% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 178,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.93, for a total transaction of $1,348,772.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.93, for a total value of $1,348,772.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,955 shares of company stock valued at $9,548,299. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG traded up $3.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $262.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,277. The company has a market cap of $92.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.82, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.16. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.