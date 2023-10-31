Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $13,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.20.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $261.37. The stock had a trading volume of 83,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,689. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.65 and a 1-year high of $358.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.16. The company has a market cap of $92.02 billion, a PE ratio of 60.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,955 shares of company stock valued at $9,548,299 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

