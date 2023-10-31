Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) Shares Purchased by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Free Report) by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,090 shares during the period. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises about 2.9% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned about 13.09% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $14,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,360,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $786,000.

NYSEARCA PSR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.48. 631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,179. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.03. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.41 and a one year high of $99.41. The company has a market capitalization of $94.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.88.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

