Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Shares Acquired by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSJQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.1292 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.