Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) is Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ 5th Largest Position

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460,807 shares during the period. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned about 5.10% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $32,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFM. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 117,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PFM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,462. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $39.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.1807 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

