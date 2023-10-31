Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Purchased by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 79.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,291 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.08% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,232,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,877,000 after purchasing an additional 423,889 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,080,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,359,000 after buying an additional 144,277 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,867,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,214,000 after buying an additional 373,982 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,405,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,085,000 after buying an additional 15,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 900,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,935,000 after acquiring an additional 41,613 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ PEY traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.21. 70,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,473. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $21.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

