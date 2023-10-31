Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Increased by J.Safra Asset Management Corp

J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 14.2% of J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $102,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $347.13. 7,868,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,668,691. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.68. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $259.08 and a one year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

