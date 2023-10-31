Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ 4th Largest Position

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 42,950 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 7.0% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $34,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $349.04. 15,847,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,699,703. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.68. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $259.08 and a twelve month high of $387.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

