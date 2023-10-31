Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance
Shares of SPHQ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.41. The stock had a trading volume of 174,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,191. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $41.79 and a 52-week high of $52.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.78 and its 200 day moving average is $49.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.
About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- Caterpillar crawls into a new buying opportunity
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Is there merit in these low-beta moat stocks? Analysts say yes
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Oil swings have led analysts to recommend these 2 stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.