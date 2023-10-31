Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Stock Holdings Increased by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned 0.25% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XMLV. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 289.7% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 190,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after purchasing an additional 141,565 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,325,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 491,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,762,000 after purchasing an additional 79,225 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 353.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 80,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 63,114 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 52,569 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XMLV stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.94. 3,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,064. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $47.35 and a twelve month high of $56.96. The firm has a market cap of $862.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.05.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.