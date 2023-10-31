iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Purchased by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 176.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,569 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $6,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $12,627,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,388. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.44. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.96 and a 52 week high of $100.70.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

