iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 109.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,364 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $81.03. The stock had a trading volume of 600,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,259,064. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.92 and a 200 day moving average of $81.24. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $82.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2091 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

