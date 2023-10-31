iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 204.3% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,031,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 107,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 270,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,937,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.04. The company had a trading volume of 440,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,258,136. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.24.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2091 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

