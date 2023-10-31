iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after buying an additional 2,893,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,465,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,651,000 after purchasing an additional 209,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,877,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,137 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,055,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,518 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,037,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.24. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2091 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

