iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,890 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 738.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,453,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,117,639,000 after purchasing an additional 27,699,844 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 406.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,626,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,561,000 after buying an additional 3,713,258 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,712,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,582,000 after buying an additional 3,309,189 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,082,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,373,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,800,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,618,688. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.15. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

